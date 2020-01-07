Grab Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 with cover for only $770, Dell's XPS 13 laptop is $450 off
Also: 2TB Seagate FireCuda SSHD just $60By TechSpot Deals
Naturally there aren't as many deals around as we saw a few weeks back, and in many cases we're just seeing popular tech items getting replenished after being out of stock for a bit. Then again, we found a handful of noteworthy deals that you may not want to miss. Like Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 7 which is discounted to just $770, including the Type Cover. This is down from $1,030 and the best discount we've seen so far.
The popular 2TB Seagate FireCuda gaming SSHD is back down to $59.99 and finally, save $450 off the XPS 13 with the coupon code detailed below.
Featured Deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th Gen Intel Core i5 12.3" 2736x1824 Tablet with Black Type Cover for $769.98 at Amazon (list price $1029.99)
- Seagate FireCuda Gaming 2TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Hybrid Hard Drive for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $94.99)
- Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $849.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1299.99)
- Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $828.99)
- Asus TUF AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti for $749 at Walmart (list price $1099)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop for $319 at Walmart (list price $499)
- 55" Vizio M556-G4 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $378 at Walmart (list price $498)
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with NVIDIA GT 1030 for $654.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $854.99)
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700K 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1514.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $2329.99)
- 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $649.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99)
- HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset for $599.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99)
- Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Delivery) for $44.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
