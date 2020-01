In a nutshell: Next month sees the 23rd annual DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards take place, and the nominees have just been announced. Leading the pack are Control and Death Stranding, both of which are nominated in eight categories.

Most people who played Control won’t be surprised to see it received eight nominations. Remedy Entertainment’s mind-bending action-adventure game is superb, and one of the best reasons to own an RTX card. It’s many reviewers' game of the year, and we picked it as one of our 'Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing)'.

Death Stranding, on the other hand, might be a more controversial top choice. It has a critic score of 82 on Metacritic, but it appears more divisive among users, who gave it an average of 6.7. You might remember that the site removed over 6,000 negative ratings of Hideo Kojima’s title last month, blaming “suspicious activity” and “potential score manipulation,” aka review bombing.

Closely following those two games with six nominations each are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and, many people’s game of the year, the excellent Disco Elysium.

Elsewhere, Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game both have four nominations, while A Short Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Resident Evil 2 are all nominated in three categories.

While Control or Death Stranding could potentially walk away with eight awards, that won’t match last year’s star of the show: God of War. The PlayStation 4 exclusive won nine out of the 23 categories, including Game of the Year.

The DICE awards ceremony takes place on February 13 at the DICE Summit conference.

Full list of nominees:

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern WarfareControl

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB the Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus