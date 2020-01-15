The need for IT consultants and technicians continues to grow. There are plenty of certifications to choose from, but few carry as much weight as CompTIA’s. The Complete CompTIA Certification Training Bundle will give the necessary boost to your resume, and it's on sale for a limited time.

The ultimate goal is to get you one step closer to a career in IT with over 200 hours of training prep geared toward getting you ready for CompTIA's most popular certification exams. The full bundle is currently available for just $29. That is literally 99% off the regular price you’d usually pay for these courses. The bundle includes but is not limited to:

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002: This course gives you a comprehensive look at troubleshooting everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security

CompTIA Network+ N10-007: Network+ is an internationally recognized certification, validating an individual’s fundamental IT networking knowledge and skills

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501: Beef up your knowledge on Cybersecurity by learning more about Network Security and Risk Management with this course

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001: Teaches you how to pinpoint network vulnerabilities and prevent hacking by learning penetration testing and vulnerability management

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst): Learn how to respond to cybersecurity threats, reinforce concepts for work roles such as Threat Analyst and Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001 and CompTIA Cloud+: These courses show you how to install, manage and maintain an enterprise cloud computing environment

CompTIA Linux+ LX0-101 & LX0-102 & XKO-002: Get well-versed in Linux system administration. You'll master Linux systems with this course, an important skill set for any IT resume

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001: Manage and secure mobile devices like a professional. This certification identifies IT professionals who can deploy, integrate and manage a mobile environment while ensuring proper security measures

Make your way through the entire coursework, and you’ll be ready to ace CompTIA’s certification exams as well as acquire essential know-how to start working in today’s lucrative IT field. Grab it here now.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.