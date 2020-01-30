In brief: GMC on Thursday said it will reveal the first-ever Hummer EV on May 20, 2020, and from what the company is teasing thus far, it’s going to be an absolute monster.

The Hummer EV landing page points to an all-electric vehicle that’ll generate up to 1,000 horsepower and a mind-melting 11,500 pound-feet of torque. Its electric powertrain will be able to propel the Hummer from 0-60 mph in just three seconds.

The Hummer brand traces its roots to the Humvee, a military vehicle originally developed by AM General. In the early 90s, the company started producing a civilian version under the Hummer name, eventually attracting the interest of GM who purchased the rights to the brand name in December 1999.

GM continued to update the line over the next decade but as the global recession hit, GM put the brand under review and ultimately shut it down.

The new GMC Hummer EV will be revealed at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. Earlier this week, GM said it would be investing $3 billion into this very facility to build electric vehicles.

GMC isn’t yet taking pre-orders and hasn’t revealed any pricing information. We also don’t know anything about battery capacity and range although GMC Communications Manager Stuart Fowle told Electrek that range will be competitive with other electric trucks that have been announced.