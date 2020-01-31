In a nutshell: Square Enix on Friday shared a new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer featuring the game’s theme song, “Hollow.” The nearly four-minute-long spot highlights a particularly interesting scene in Final Fantasy VII where Cloud dresses up as a woman to help save one of his friends.

As The Verge notes, fans have been wondering how Square Enix was going to handle the sequence in the remake and now thanks to the latest trailer, gamers have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

With the enhanced graphics, the segment could really add some new depth to the game as the original was quite blocky seeing as it ran on 90s-era tech.

We also get our first look at Red XIII, a talking lion, as well as a host of others.

The “Hollow” theme song, meanwhile, is composed by Nobuo Uematsu and utilizes vocals from Yosh of Survive Said The Prophet.

Square Enix earlier this month announced that the highly anticipated remake would miss its original March 3, 2020, release date. Now, fans of the franchise will have to wait until April 10 to get their hands on the game. The developer said it needed the extra time to apply a final layer of polish in order to deliver the best possible experience to gamers.