Create, capture, and share your remarkable moments. Effortlessly boost performance and efficiency. Experience Radeon Software with industry-leading user satisfaction, rigorously-tested stability, comprehensive certification, and more.

Release Highlights:

Support for Fortnite:

Up to 4% faster performance in Fortnite (Season 7) using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 on the Radeon RX 580 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.3 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-282

Up to 3% faster performance in Fortnite (Season 7) using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.3 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-283

Fixed Issues

Virtual Super Resolution may not show up as available on some 1440p Ultra-Wide Displays.

Some Radeon RX Series graphics products may experience system lag when Alt+Tab is used during gameplay.

Radeon Settings Advisor may incorrectly suggest older versions of Radeon Software as an update.

Radeon Settings software update notifications may appear more often than expected.

Application profile settings for Radeon WattMan may not reset to default correctly when using the reset button.

Radeon Settings may experience a crash when clicking the restart button after a driver installation or while switching between some Radeon WattMan tabs when changing fan settings.

Zero RPM control may fail to enable correctly when toggled on/off in Radeon Settings.

Radeon ReLive gallery upload queue may sometimes fail to upload videos.

Radeon Settings may sometimes incorrectly display the previously installed Radeon Software version after upgrade.

Custom color profile options may fail to retain in game on clone or Eyefinity display setups.

Performance metrics overlay feature may scale incorrectly when changing resolution in game.

Screen tearing may be observed with Enhanced Sync enabled on Vulkan API games.

Some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off.

Upgrade Advisor may intermittently fail to detect games and provide compatibility recommendations.

Known Issues

Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.

Uninstalling Radeon Software may fail to remove Radeon Settings.

Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.

HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.

Radeon Overlay’s new in overlay video player may experience smoothness issues while adjusting the playback slider.

Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.

Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Note to 32-bit Windows users: AMD has discontinued support for 32-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows 10. Users are required to upgrade to a 64-bit system should they wish to use the most up-to-date drivers available.

Note to Windows 8 users: Beginning with driver version 17.7.2, AMD will not be releasing newer drivers for Windows 8.

​Radeon Product Compatibility

Note: AMD Radeon R9 Fury, Radeon Pro Duo, Radeon RX 400 Series, Radeon RX 500 Series and Radeon RX Vega Series graphics are only supported by Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition on Windows 7/10 64-bit.

Radeon Desktop Product Family Compatibility ​

Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics

Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics

Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon Pro Duo

AMD Radeon R7 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 Nano Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500 - HD 8900 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700 - HD 7900 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon Family Compatibility

AMD Radeon R9 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500M - HD 8900M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700M - HD 7900M Series Graphics

AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD APU products codenamed "Kaveri", "Godavari" and "Carrizo" are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit), Windows 8.1 (64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit). AMD’s 7th Generation APU products Radeon Graphics are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit)​.

​AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R4, R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R3, R4, R5, R6, R7, or R8 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD Athlon Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD FX-Series APUs with Radeon R7 Graphics

AMD Sempron Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD E-Series APUs with Radeon R2 Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8180 - HD 8400 Series Graphics

Compatible Operating Systems:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition is designed to support the following Microsoft Windows platforms. Operating System support may vary depending on your specific AMD Radeon product.

Windows 10 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 8.1 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit version with SP1 or higher)

Notes:

This driver is not intended for use on AMD Radeon products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support. When installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Editionfor the Windows operating system, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition requires Windows 7 Service Pack 1 to be installed.

AMD terminated support for Windows 8 32-bit. We have links version 17.1.2, which was the last version for Windows 8 32-bit.

Previous versions: