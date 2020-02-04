Highly anticipated: Id Software's latest demon-killing romp, Doom Eternal, is set to launch in a few short weeks, and it's already looking like a fantastic sequel to 2016's Doom reboot. It has more weapon variety, more movement possibilities, a plethora of new demons to face off against -- some pulled from the original Doom games, some entirely fresh -- and exciting new environments to explore.

We've already seen quite a bit of Doom Eternal gameplay from id Software, but now, IGN has rolled out some additional footage for players to drool over. Shot at 60 FPS (in 4K), the gameplay showcases the first 10 minutes of Doom Eternal, including its introductory movies and early tutorials.

Those who want to avoid all spoilers for Eternal should steer clear of the video above altogether (though Doom isn't exactly known for its story). For everyone else, though, this clip should serve as an excellent, easily-accessible introduction to the Doom Eternal experience.

As a fan of the Doom series myself (especially the 2016 reboot), this footage also makes it easy for me to believe that Eternal will stay true to the franchise's roots; while throwing in some new improvements along the way.

For example, there now appears to be small, instanced tutorial rooms that force players to test out newly-acquired weapons. Frankly, these rooms probably aren't necessary -- Doom's weapons, though varied, are not particularly complex to use. For the most part, you just point in the direction of a demon and shoot.

Tutorials aside, weapon animations also appear to have been tweaked ever so slightly. The shotgun looks especially impactful this time around, and the visual effects for explosions, blood, and gore all look much meatier. The audio also seems to have been improved, with the slapping of wet, detached body parts sounding more grotesque than ever.

We're excited to get our hands on Doom Eternal when it launches on March 20 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia (as well as the Nintendo Switch at some point). If you are, too, feel free to sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the latest gameplay.