In brief: Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 865 chipset at its tech summit last December. Full specifications weren’t supplied at the time although there was an indication that the SoC would support 8K video capture. We now know that to be a fact and on Tuesday, Qualcomm shared the footage to prove it.

The sample clip in question was captured on a prototype smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865 alongside a Sony IMX586 image sensor. In a companion blog post, Qualcomm said the shoot took place in November 2019 at various locations in Arizona. This region was chosen due to its dramatic imagery at locations like the Grand Canyon and Horseshoe Bend, we’re told.

Whether or not you’ll be able to enjoy the clip in its full glory is another question. My aging Core i5-2500K fell flat on its face when trying to watch the clip at 8K. All four cores maxed out at 100 percent utilization, resulting in a stuttering mess that was more akin to a slow-paced slideshow.

The first batch of phones powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 are expected early this year. It’ll likely happen sooner rather than later, especially with Mobile World Congress less than a month away. There’s still the issue of no onboard modem but otherwise, we’re looking forward to seeing what the Snapdragon 865 can deliver to 2020 flagships.

Thumbnail courtesy Wisanu Boonrawd