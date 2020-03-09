Talk to any IT expert about what it takes to break into their field, and they'll tell you two things: First, certifications are the name of the game when it comes to making your resume more appealing to recruiters, and second, CompTIA certifications are among the best you can get.

CompTIA's vast catalogue of certifications carry a great deal weight and show recruiters you know your stuff when it comes to networking, cybersecurity, administration, and more IT sub-disciplines. Of course, earning these certifications isn't exactly a cakewalk—the exams can be tough and especially so if you're going into them with minimal preparation.

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle is a better way to improve your odds of passing the exams with flying colors, and it's on sale for only $69, more than 95% off its usual price. Here's a brief summary of what's covered in the bundle:

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002: A comprehensive look at troubleshooting everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security

CompTIA Network+ N10-007: Network+ is an internationally recognized certification, validating an individual’s fundamental IT networking knowledge and skills

CompTIA Server+ SK0-004: Validates your ability as an IT professional to plan, secure and maintain a variety of server equipment.

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501: Beef up your knowledge on cybersecurity by learning more about Network Security and Risk Management

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001: Teaches you how to pinpoint network vulnerabilities and prevent hacking by learning penetration testing

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst): Learn how to respond to cybersecurity threats, reinforce concepts for work roles such as Threat Analyst and Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

CompTIA Linux+ XK0-004: Get well-versed in Linux system administration, an important skill set for any IT resume

CompTIA Core Blockchain: Comprehend the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies and how they're used for a wide variety of applications

Across 14 courses, you'll learn touchstone IT topics and skills as you prepare for a number of CompTIA exams. From CompTIA's foundational A+ exams to its more specialized Linux+, Cloud+, and Security+ exams, this training covers a broad selection of content to get you ready for a number of different roles in cybersecurity, administration, cloud infrastructures, and more.

While The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle usually retails for well over $3,000, TechSpot readers can get it today for only $69, that's a fraction off the full regular price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.