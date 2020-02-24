In context: The US government’s battle with Huawei isn’t showing signs of abating. As such, Google has published an article that explains how the situation affects the Chinese manufacturer’s devices and its services. With Google’s apps not available on new Huawei phones and tablets, the company is advising people not to sideload the likes of Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

Back in May last year, Huawei was added to an entity list that essentially prevents US companies from doing business with the firm. It means Huawei models launched after May 16, 2019, aren’t certified to run the Play Store or Google’s suite of apps.

Google's Android and Play Legal Director, Tristan Ostrowski, writes that the search giant has received several “questions about new Huawei devices,” particularly when it comes to sideloading its apps. The company advises against this practice, warning that there’s a “high risk of installing an app that has been altered or tampered with in ways that can compromise user security.”

The Mate 30 series: no Google apps and no components that originate from America

Additionally, Google warns that the apps will not reliably work as it does “not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised.”

Ostrowski confirms that Google continues to support Huawei devices sold before it was added to the entity list. These phones and tablets will continue to receive security updates along with updates to Google’s apps and services “as long as it is permitted.”

To find out if your Android device has been certified under Google Play and Protect, open the Google Play Store, tap ‘Menu’ and go to ‘Settings.’ You will see if your device is certified under “Play Protect certification” in the ‘About’ section.

Earlier this month, Huawei told the US to look at its own history of spying on phone networks before accusing it of doing the same thing. Additionally, the US Department of Justice charged the company with conspiracy to steal trade secrets.