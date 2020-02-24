The big picture: Jobs stepped down as Apple CEO in August 2011 and died just six weeks later due to complications from pancreatic cancer. It is rumored that he left Apple with a four-year product roadmap but one thing we do know is that his legacy and influence lives on within Apple and the products it puts out to this day.

Today would have marked the 65th birthday of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Along with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, Jobs co-founded Apple in April 1976. Wayne’s name isn’t often brought up in the history of Apple, and for good reason – just 12 days after founding the company, he sold his 10 percent stake back to Jobs and Wozniak for $800. A year later, he accepted another $1,500 in exchange for any future claims against Apple.

Wayne’s 10 percent share of Apple would be worth around $131 billion today had he kept it.

Jobs and Wozniak launched the Apple I, the company’s first computer, a few months later in July. It was followed by the Apple II the next year and the Apple III in 1980. By the mid-1980s, however, a power struggle within the company prompted Jobs to resign. He took several employees with him and created a new company called NeXT Inc.

Apple would struggle mightily without Jobs. Facing the realization that it was just weeks away from bankruptcy, Apple purchased Jobs’ company in 1997 which brought the co-founder back home. In the eyes of many, this was when Jobs’ true brilliance began to become evident.

Jobs’ second stint saw him introduce several game-changing products including the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, the App Store and the iPad. Most people would kill to have just one game-changing product on their resume yet Jobs was responsible for no less than five revolutionary launches during his second tenure.