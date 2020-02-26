Why it matters: Google plans to invest more than $10 billion in data centers and offices across the US in 2020, CEO Sundar Pichai revealed on Wednesday. The expenditure will further deepen Google's roots in America and lead to the creation of more jobs, too.

Pichai said Google has a presence in more than half of the states in the US but will focus its new investments in 11 states including Georgia, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington, Texas and California.

Collectively, the investments will create thousands of jobs including gigs for construction workers, new opportunities for local businesses and roles within Google. In Atlanta, for example, Google aims to bring in new engineering teams and in Ohio, a new data center will open. Google’s Hudson Square campus is also expected to open this year in New York City, allowing the company to double its local workforce by 2028.

Parent company Alphabet said in its most recent earnings report that it had 118,899 employees at the end of 2019. Expenses for the quarter checked in at $36.81 billion.

Google previously announced plans to open a new office in Rochester, Minnesota, and an operations center in northwest Mississippi.

The contribution builds on the $13 billion the search giant pumped into local communities last year. According to a report from Progressive Policy Institute, Alphabet was the largest investor in the US in 2019.