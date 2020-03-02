In a nutshell: It’s good to see that Valve is providing multiple ways to play the game, allowing the user to select what method best suits their style of play.

Valve on Monday shared three new Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos highlighting roughly 10 minutes of new footage.

Each clip demonstrates a different motion style.

In the first clip, we see the teleportation feature in action where you essentially point to where you want to move and you’re suddenly transported there. Personally, this seems a bit disorienting and would take some time to get used to but maybe it’s better when you’re actually the one controlling the action.

The second video demos continuous movement, the movement option most commonly associated with virtual reality. Here, you move around freely just as you would expect but be warned – it’s not for those with weak stomachs as VR-induced motion sickness can be a very real thing.

The third clip highlights the shift movement style. This method is similar to the teleportation mode where you point to where you want to move to next, but instead of just appearing there, your character swiftly moves there. Again, this may take some time to get accustomed to in the VR world.

The virtual reality exclusive is scheduled to arrive in just a few weeks on March 23, 2020, and will be compatible with multiple VR headsets.

