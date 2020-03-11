What just happened? If you were planning on going to E3 this year, here’s some bad news: the show has been canceled. As with multiple other events, safety fears over the coronavirus are being blamed for the cancelation, though the diminishing support from publishers will likely have played a part.

We predicted last week that E3 could be canceled following Los Angeles’ decision to declare a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus. Having previously said it was “moving full speed ahead,” organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) changed its stance to “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily.”

The first indication that E3 wouldn’t take place this June came via a tweet from publisher Devolver Digital that read: "Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all." Since then, multiple sources have told Ars Technica that the ESA will cancel the event, while Bloomberg writes that the organizer will make it official with an announcement at 9.30 am Los Angeles time today.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

While we don’t know if the event will be postponed or canceled outright this year, the ESA is reportedly considering an online E3 event to take place during the summer.

The coronavirus has caused the cancelation of MWC, GDC, SXSW, Facebook’s F8 conference, music festival Coachella, and many more events. But E3 was already facing other problems, including Sony missing another year, collaborator Geoff Keighley dropping out, and merchandise/events company iam8bit resigning from its creative director position after just five weeks.

One of the companies that will be scrambling to adjust its plans in the wake of E3’s cancelation is Microsoft, which was preparing a large press conference to reveal more of the Xbox Series X.