In brief: Powerbeats boast up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. There is no charging case like you get with the Powerbeats Pro but thanks to Fast Fuel technology, you can get up to 1.5 hours of playback after just a five-minute charge.

The rumor mill got it right once again. Apple subsidiary Beats has officially introduced a new version of its tethered wireless headphones that’ll be available to purchase later this week.

The new Powerbeats earphones connect to each other with a single round cable that runs behind the head, allowing users to dangle the headphones from their neck when not in use. They feature on-ear controls so you don’t need to reach for your paired device every time you want to skip songs or adjust the volume, hands-free control via Siri and enhanced call performance thanks to multiple microphones that target your voice and filter out background noise.

Beats said the new Powerbeats match the design and advanced engineering of the Powerbeats Pro, “with the same powerful sound and reinforced sweat and water resistance.” Inside the box, you’ll get four different sizes of ear tips to help maximize comfort.

Powerbeats are priced at $149.95 and will be available in your choice of white, black and red color schemes starting March 18.