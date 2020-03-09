Apple's unannounced Powerbeats 4 have leaked online with pictures and specs. It looks like these new earbuds will feature Apple's H1 chip and around 15 hours of battery life, up from 12 hours on the Powerbeats 3.

Apple released the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds last year that introduced additions such as the H1 chip that brought it on par with the company's own AirPods Pro. The Powerbeats 4 look to close the gap, adding several upgrades from the previous model according to WinFuture. The report specifies that the Powerbeats 4 will feature modified cable routing to improve ear comfort as well as an improved plastic housing to increase durability and resiliency. The sound quality should be on par with the Powerbeats Pro including "clearer playback and a wider frequency band."

The inclusion of the H1 chip brings "Hey Siri" support and improved Bluetooth stability over the older W1 chip from the Powerbeat 3 earbuds. Even better, Apple is promising 15 hours of battery life and a feature called "Fast Fuel," which gives an hour of playback for just five minutes of charging. Though pricing was not part of the leak, the earbuds will likely be priced similarly to the $199 Powerbeats 3. The Powerbeats 4 will also be offered in black, white, and red.

With the coronavirus affecting the global tech industry and events around the world, it remains to be seen when and how Apple plans to introduce the revamped Powerbeats 4. The company may push the new earbuds to the Apple Store after an online announcement instead of a flashy event. That said, with Apple warning of worldwide iPhone shortages, they may also delay the release of this and other products until impact of the virus is lessened.