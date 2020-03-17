Something to look forward to: The latest iPhones have long been ahead of new Android devices when it comes to sheer processing power, thanks to the company’s A-series chips, and it appears that the upcoming iPhone 12 will pull even further away from the current Android leader—Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The A13 Bionic processor in last years trio of iPhone 11s is faster than the Snapdragon 865 inside Samsung’s recent flagship—though the S20 Ultra has much more RAM—but the A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 will be even faster, putting it on the same level as the latest iPad Pro.

The news comes from leaked Geekbench CPU benchmarks found on Chinese social media site Weibo by the Chinese publication ITHome, (via GizChina). It shows the A14 Bionic chip with a single-core score of 1,658 and a multi-core of 4,612. For comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra scores 805 on single-core and 3,076.7 on multi-core, meaning the iPhone 12 will have more than double the single-core performance of its rival.

The entry also shows the A14 Bionic running at almost 3.1 GHz. According to rumors, it will be built by TSMC using the 5-nanometer process. It’s also speculated that the iPhone 12 will come with a high refresh rate screen, either 90Hz or 120Hz.

With most of 2020’s Android flagships featuring the Snapdragon 865, the next iPhone will again be way ahead of the competition when it comes to processing performance—but that won’t automatically make it a better phone, of course. Design, software, cameras, RAM, storage, price, and plenty of other factors have to be considered, too, though Apple will be ahead when it comes to handling resource-intensive tasks.