In a nutshell: There is a slew of products that fall under Samsung’s brand, from phones, to home appliances, to computer hardware. The Korean giant also produces soundbars, a market where it has dominated for six years in a row.

Samsung notes that its TVs have ranked number one globally for 14 consecutive years, and its soundbars have held the top spot in the global industry ever since international research firm Futuresource Consulting started officially recording in 2014.

According to Futuresource, Samsung is also the number one company in terms of soundbar sales revenue, has a 21.8 percent global market share, and accounted for 16.5 percent of the industry sales volume last year.

All of Samsung’s audio products, including soundbars, come from its Audio Lab in Valencia, California, just outside of Los Angeles. It was behind the well-received ‘Q series’ premium soundbars that arrived last year.

Samsung believes its position at the top will be strengthened by the benefits of pairing its Q series soundbars with the company’s TVs. Using the TV speakers in conjunction with a soundbar brings optimal sound, while the Q-Symphony feature will produce richer surround sound and provide Samsung’s most immersive audio experience to-date, writes the company. The technology received the CES 2020 Best of Innovation award and is used in all of Samsung’s Q series soundbars.

“It is rewarding to see that our competitiveness in the audio market over the last several years has culminated in this result. We will ensure Samsung remains an industry leader in both the global TV and soundbar market for years to come,” said Seong Cho, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Product Marketing of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.