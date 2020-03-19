In brief: HMD Global is releasing several budget and mid-ranged phones. They range from the 5G-enabled Nokia 8.3 with a camera system that could rival other flagships to the humble Nokia 5310, another blast from the past meant to stoke nostalgia.

HMD Global, the company that's been responsible for Nokia's comeback has announced a bevy of new budget and mid-range phones, including a 5G-capable handset.

The Nokia 8.3 5G starts things out with an emphasis on the content creation capabilities of its Zeiss cameras, particularly video. There is an array of four cameras on the back including the main 64-megapixel, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Among the plethora of camera features include 4K video capture, 21:9 aspect ratio, and algorithms to create effects like lens flare. Video editors will be pleased to know that they'll be able to shoot in log format which gives considerable editing control.

On the inside, the Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G with a 4,500 mAh battery. It includes either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Despite being called "8.3", the screen is actually a 6.81-inch display. HMD says the screen can auto adjust to the ambient lighting conditions similar to Apple's TrueTone display and upscale SDR footage to HDR.

As the name suggests, the phone is indeed 5G enabled with HMD claiming that it supports a wider range of 5G bands than its competitors.

The company announced more budget phones including the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and a new entry in its "Nokia Originals" lineup based on the 5310 phone from 2007.

The Nokia 5.3 is the successor of the Nokia 5.1 from two years ago. This updated model has a 6.55-inch display and a similar quad camera array to the Nokia 8.3 except that the main camera is down to 13-megapixels and the ultrawide is 5-megapixels. Internally, it's powered by the Snapdragon 665 and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. HMD expects users to get two days out of the 4,000 mAh battery.

Lower down the price totem pole is the Android Go-powered Nokia 1.3. This budget-friendly handset features a 5.71-inch display, the Snapdragon 250 processor, and the dying 3.5mm headphone jack. Unfortunately, it charges over micro-USB instead of USB-C.

Last, but not least, is a new phone based on Nokia's 5310 handset from 2007. It's a traditional "candybar" design and seems like it's meant for people who really don't care for a smartphone. It runs the Nokia Series 30+ operating system and interestingly only connects to 2G networks despite many carriers getting rid of their 2G networks. For what it's worth, HMD says you should expect a month's worth of standby time and even features an integrated FM antenna.

Pricing is as follows:

Nokia 8.3 - $650 (6GB RAM, 64GB storage)

Nokia 8.3 - $695 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage)

Nokia 5.3 - $205

Nokia 1.3 - $103

Nokia 5310 - $42

HMD expects to release the Nokia 8.3 this summer, the Nokia 5.3 and 1.3 in April, and the Nokia 5310 in late March.