In a nutshell: Best Buy over the weekend said it, too, would be shifting to curbside pick-up service only, allowing employees to continue to serve shoppers through what they deem is a safer method.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said they are “seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze foods.”

The shift to enhanced curbside service on an interim basis starts on March 22 (today). This works for orders purchased through BestBuy.com or through the Best Buy app and requested to pick up locally. What’s more, if a customer couldn’t place an order online and the product is in stock at the store, an employee can go in, claim the item and sell it to them curbside.

Optionally, customers can still order online or through the app and have their products shipped directly to their house. Large items like appliances will be delivered where permitted and under strict safety guidelines (meaning everything must be left by the customer’s door). Best Buy’s in-home installation and repair services have been temporarily suspended, as you’d expect. All in-home consultations are being conducted virtually, we’re told.

As for employees, sick time and pay, the company had the following to say:

All Best Buy employees have been told they do not have to work if they do not feel comfortable. They have also been told to stay home if they are feeling sick, knowing they will be paid. All field employees whose hours have been eliminated will be paid for two weeks at their normal wage rate based on their average hours worked over the last 10 weeks.

Best Buy also withdrew all fiscal 2021 financial guidance previously issued on February 27, 2020, for both the first quarter and full year.

GameStop on Sunday also shifted to a curbside pick-up strategy.

Masthead Credit: Best Buy store by Barry Blackburn