In brief: Minecraft developer Mojang on Tuesday announced that its upcoming top-down dungeon crawler finally has a firm launch date. The game, set in the Minecraft universe, will break cover on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass on May 26.

First announced at Minecon 2018, the dungeon crawler pits up to four players in a battle to defeat a relentless swarm of mobs and the evil Arch-Illager using an array of weapons, artifacts and enchantments in procedurally generated environments.

The game was originally slated to land in April but due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, Mojang said that release window was no longer possible as they wanted to guarantee the health and safety of their team and empower them to deliver the best possible experience to gamers.

Minecraft Dungeons will be offered in two versions – a $19.99 standard edition and a $29.99 hero edition that includes, among other things, two upcoming DLC packs. Initially, it’ll only support play on the same platform although Mojang said cross-platform support would come via a free update sometime after launch.

Interested parties can go ahead and pre-order now on your platform of choice. If you’re on Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to pre-install the game on console or PC starting today.