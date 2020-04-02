In a nutshell: In celebration of 100 million sales for the Moto G series back in February, Motorola added the G Power and G Stylus to its low-end lineup and has now made these phones available for pre-order.

Motorola doesn't seem to have cut too many corners with the G Power and G Stylus, both of which are powered by Snapdragon's mid-range 665 SoC, 4GB of RAM, feature gigantic 6.4-inch 2300 x 1080 IPS displays with 16MP hole-punch selfie cameras, and run Android 10 out of the box.

They are, however, aimed at slightly different buyers of affordable smartphones, as the more expensive $300 G Stylus comes with a Samsung Galaxy Note-like onboard pen and a quad-camera setup on the back assisted by laser autofocus. Aspiring smartphone photographers on a budget will also appreciate the 128GB of in-built storage that's further expandable via microSD (up to 512GB).

The $250 G Power, on the other hand, has a triple-camera system on the back and comes with an impressive 5,000mAh battery, which is 1,000mAh more than the G Stylus and can last up to 3 days on a single charge. The phone's 64GB of inbuilt storage is half that of the G Stylus, but microSD expansion is supported here as well.

Other conveniences, like the logo embedded fingerprint scanner, USB-C connectivity, 10W fast charging, and 3.5mm headphone jack are also present on both devices, with NFC being a notable omission.

In terms of software, buyers should expect to remain on Android 10 for quite some time as Motorola's is pretty slow with OS updates that are usually several months behind official Android releases. Security updates, however, are pushed more regularly so the devices should fare better in day to day use.

Pre-orders for the unlocked versions of both phones are now live with shipments expected in mid-April.