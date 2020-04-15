Why it matters: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick confirmed during a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that all of his company employees have been given his personal phone number and are encouraged to call him with any concerns about healthcare. It's a gesture of goodwill that no doubt helped ease tensions a bit although I'm not so sure that having the CEO field questions all day is the best use of his time.

Mind you, Activision Blizzard has around 10,000 employees on its payroll.

Kotick said they sent out an e-mail about a month ago with his personal phone number and invited anyone to give him a ring if they had any questions. “So far, that’s been working well,” he said, praising the HR team for a job well done since everyone shifted to a work-from-home strategy.

Kotick noted that perhaps a few hundred employees have already taken him up on the offer, adding that “very few” have actually tested positive for Covid-19 at this point.

On the subject, Kotick said he believes most of the world will continue to work from home for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, Activision Blizzard is working on a trial for a blood serum test that he described as low cost and very accessible. The whole process would take about 15 minutes, the executive added.