Editor's take: As an off-roading enthusiast, I'm particularly interested in seeing how the Cybertruck handles mud and water. Tackling sand dunes is one thing but how about fording small streams or bogging through some deep mud? Will the batteries be able to keep water out?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed some additional details about the company’s upcoming all-electric Cybertruck this week on Twitter.

For starters, Musk said they are working on increasing the dynamic air suspension travel of the Cybertruck for better off-road performance. “Needs to kick butt in Baja,” Musk added.

When unveiled back in November, Tesla said the Cybertruck would feature an adaptive air suspension with self-leveling capabilities to conform to most any environment or scenario. Furthermore, the suspension can raise and lower four inches in either direction to help make loading cargo into the bed less of a challenge.

Reduced size by ~3%, center line is more level & lower window sill height — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

When asked what the biggest change to the Cybertruck would be from prototype to eventual release, Musk cited a size reduction by three percent. Specs accompanying the truck during the unveil noted it was 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide and 75 inches tall.

The production model will also have a more level center line and the window sill height will be lower, he added.

These changes are not likely to impact the aesthetics of the Cybertruck much but could lead to a more well-rounded vehicle.