Why it matters: Looking forward to playing Watch Dogs Legion? You might have to wait longer than expected. According to a new report, the game will be one of the next-gen consoles’ launch titles, meaning it won’t be here until at least the holiday season—or maybe even next year if the PS5 and Xbox Series X are delayed by Covid-19 disruption.

Back in October 2019, Ubisoft announced it was delaying the highly anticipated Watch Dogs Legion, along with Rainbow Six: Quarantine and God & Monsters, partly due to the poor performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

All three games had been scheduled to arrive early this year, so they were expected to debut in the second half of 2020. We still haven’t heard anything official about when they will arrive, but according to VGC’s sources, Watch Dogs Legion will be a next-gen launch title, meaning it’ll be here sometime during the holiday season. If, however, the machines experience a Covid-19-related delay, the game will also be held back until their arrival.

“We are not seeing significant impact to our own timelines, but we are in touch with all our partners and if there’s a need to adjust in order to do what’s best for them and for our players, we will do so,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told the New York Times.

Guillemot added that being forced to work remotely hadn’t significantly impacted the company’s release schedule for its games. It’s also worth remembering that both Microsoft and Sony have said their respective machines are on track to hit their launch dates, but if they are pushed back, don’t expect to see Legion until the consoles get here.