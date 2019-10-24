If you were looking forward to some of Ubisoft's more highly-anticipated upcoming games, such as Watch Dogs: Legion or Rainbow Six Quarantine, we have some unfortunate news for you today. Both of those games, as well as the beautiful-looking adventure title "Gods & Monsters," have been delayed.

We don't know the exact release dates for these games now, but Ubisoft said in a shareholder report that they will release in "fiscal 2020-21." According to Gamespot, the absolute latest they could come out would be March 31, 2021, though we don't necessarily expect them to take that long.

A more realistic release window would likely be late 2020 -- all three games were previously scheduled for early 2020 launches, so a 6-month-ish delay should be more than enough time for Ubisoft's various development teams.

Now, let's get to the reason for these delays. First, some background: according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, their latest AAA release -- Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- didn't perform so well. "For Ghost Recon Breakpoint, while the game's quality appeared on track–based on E3, Gamescom, previews and our latest internal playtests–, critical reception and sales during the game’s first weeks were very disappointing."

Guillemot says the primary reasons for this underperformance were series fatigue, poorly-received "gameplay innovations," and the lack of enough "differentiation" factors between Breakpoint and its predecessor, Ghost Recon: Wildlands. As such, to address these problems in the future, Ubisoft wants to give all three delayed games more time in the oven.

Hopefully, a delay into the latter half of 2020 will be sufficient, but until official launch dates are shared with the public once again, we're merely speculating.