Safety first: The Mavic Air 2 also comes bundled with several safety features to make flying as safe as possible. Sensors on the front and back of the drone will warn pilots if they get too close to an object while additional sensors and lights on the bottom of the craft can help with landing, even in low light situations. The Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 3.0 system can even create a new path around an object automatically to avoid a mid-air collision while the built-in geofencing system can keep drones away from high-risk areas like airports.

Chinese drone maker DJI on Tuesday unveiled what the company is calling the best all-around drone it has ever made.

The Mavic Air 2 is the first in the Mavic series to offer 4k video recording at up to 60 frames per second and 120 Mbps. It also affords HDR capabilities and can grab 1080p video at 120 fps or 240 fps slow motion. On the static image side, the ½” CMOS sensor can output 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel images and is mounted on a mechanical 3-axis gimbal to help reduce camera shake.

Elsewhere, you’ll find new motors, new electronic speed controllers and an improved aerodynamic design along with battery refinements that push flight time up to 34 minutes on a single charge.

DJI President Roger Luo said the Mavic Air 2 demonstrates that its smartest consumer drone does not have to be the largest.

DJI’s new Mavic Air 2 is available to purchase from today in China and will be shipping in other regions by mid-May. The standard bundle includes the drone, one battery, a remote controller and all of the necessary cables for $799 while the Fly More package includes everything in the basic bundle as well as a shoulder bag, a selection of neutral density filters, a charging hub and three batteries for $988.

Pre-orders are now open although due to new product availability, DJI is imposing a limit of one per customer.