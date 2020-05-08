There are plenty of IT certifications around, but few carry as much weight as CompTIA’s. With the need for technicians that can work remotely poised to grow, the Complete CompTIA Certification Training Bundle will give the necessary boost to your resume, and it's on sale for a limited time.

This 14 course and exam preparation bundle can get one step closer to a career in IT with over 200 hours of training geared toward getting you ready for CompTIA's most popular certification exams. Currently available for $69, that is 97% off the regular price you’d usually pay for these courses.

The bundle includes but is not limited to:

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002: This course gives you a comprehensive look at troubleshooting everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004): Plan, secure and maintain a variety of server equipment. This is an industry-recognized, vendor-neutral credential designed to meet today's and future IT needs

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 (plus Accelerated learning option): Network+ is an internationally recognized certification, validating an individual’s fundamental IT networking knowledge and skills

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 (plus Accelerated learning option): Beef up your knowledge on Cybersecurity by learning more about Network Security and Risk Management with this course

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst): Respond to cybersecurity threats, reinforce concepts for work roles such as Threat Analyst and Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

CompTIA Linux+ XKO-004: Validates your Linux skills with a best-of-breed exam study guide. Identify areas of weakness and improve both your conceptual knowledge and hands-on skills

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003): Get advanced competency in risk management, enterprise security operations & architecture

Make your way through the entire coursework, and you’ll be ready to ace CompTIA’s certification exams. Acquiring essential knowledge today is more essential than ever to find a good position in IT. Grab it here now.

