In brief: Qualcomm's latest mid-range, gaming-oriented mobile platform doesn't bring a lot of new features, and instead delivers anywhere between 15 to 25 percent more raw performance when compared to the previous generation. As a bonus, it's also the first Qualcomm chipset that will receive regular driver updates.

Back in March it emerged that phone makers like Google, Nokia and LG don't want to use Qualcomm's expensive flagship mobile platform in their top tier devices. The main reason is that the cost proposition isn't appealing in any way since they'd also have to buy the X55 5G or X60 5G modems separately, not to mention account for that in their designs, from fitting it on the circuit board to ensuring a decent battery life.

Qualcomm says there's so much demand for its mid-range mobile chipsets that it thought it's the perfect time to introduce yet another one - the Snapdragon 768G. The G designation means this is intended for mid-range gaming phones that need a fast and relatively energy efficient chipset for avid mobile gamers.

The company was short on details, but the successor to last year's Snapdragon 765G features the same Kryo 475 CPU running at a higher clock speed of 2.8 GHz, paired with the Adreno 620 GPU overclocked to yield 15 percent more performance compared to the one in the older chip. More importantly, it is able to power a 1080p display at 120 Hz and it will receive driver updates for optimal performance in the latest mobile games.

This is Qualcomm's second generation 5G-capable mobile platform, and the company says it supports both sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G "for all key regions and frequency bands." In terms of speed, it can reach 3.7 Gbps on download and 1.6Gbps on uploads, which is plenty for a mid-range chipset. There's also support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 to complete everyone's connectivity needs.

The new chipset will debut in Asia inside phones like Xiaomi's sub-$300 Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, and Qualcomm is confident it will power a variety of gaming phones, which have become popular as of late.