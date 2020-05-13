Something to look forward to: If, like me, you lost much of your youth to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater on the PlayStation 1, get ready to drown in nostalgia: the first two titles in the long-running franchise are being remastered and released in one complete, updated package for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The collection is being developed by Vicarious Visions, which has experience in this area; the company was behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy—a remaster of the first three Crash Bandicoot titles. “I believe that makes us the ideal studio to faithfully remaster Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2,” says Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer.

As you’d expect, the visuals are getting an overhaul, with a target of 60 fps and support for HDR and 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC. There are also updated menus and insta-reloads of levels.

All the tricks from the first two titles will appear in the remaster, along with some from the later games, such as the revert and wall plant. You also get all the original levels, characters, and a more extensive create-a-park mode that lets you share your creations online.

“Create-A-Park has really evolved from what it was,” Vicarious Visions studio head Jen Oneal told Polygon in an interview. “You are going to have access to a full suite of a skate park pieces: your ramps, your rails, your halfpipe, etcetera. But what makes it so different now and now you actually get to deform the pieces, and you can make any kind of crazy amusement park-like skate park that you want because you’re able to manipulate the rails to make crazy spirals if you want.”

#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/RaZQrXSNgP — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 12, 2020

Playing with friends works through both local split-screen and online multiplayer modes. Elsewhere, the entire original cast of skaters returns, and as for that much-loved soundtrack, the “vast majority” of songs will appear on the remaster—here’s hoping one of them is Goldfinger’s Superman.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a remastered version of the games. Back in 2012, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD was released for the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 arrives on September 4 and will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. It’s priced at $39.99 or $49.99 for the digital deluxe version, which comes with unique content and in-game items. There’s also a $99.99 collector’s edition that includes a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Those who pre-order get early access to a playable demo of the original’s warehouse level.