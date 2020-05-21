In context: League of Legends developer Riot Games generated quite a bit of buzz in the gaming sphere with the reveal of "Valorant," the industry's latest hero shooter and Riot's first attempt at a competitive FPS. Though the game has been relatively well-received by early testers and streamers (despite a few controversial anti-cheat mechanisms), it isn't available to everyone.

Valorant has been in Closed Beta for several weeks, with users requiring either a private invite or a beta key (usually given away through sponsored Twitch live streams) to gain access. Soon, though, that'll change: Valorant is leaving Closed Beta and opening itself up to the general public on June 2.

This news came to light via a new YouTube video published (and filmed from home) today by two members of the Valorant leadership team, Executive Producer Anna Donlon and Game Director Joe Ziegler.

The two pulled a bit of a cheeky prank on viewers early on in the video by implying the game won't make its previously-announced Summer 2020 launch window.

"...We've been wanting to get you this game to help brighten these tough times," Ziegler says in the clip. "But as it turns out, we're not going to be launching this game in a few months." Donlon cheerfully follows up with "...Because we're launching it in a few weeks!"

This is excellent news for those who have been eagerly awaiting Valorant's official launch, but the game's release won't be all those individuals have to look forward to on June 2. On release day, Valorant will also be receiving a brand-new playable character, game mode, and map, though the specifics haven't been revealed yet.

Though today's reveal is mostly positive, there is a bittersweet element for existing players. Closed Beta testers will have their access to the game revoked come May 28, to give Riot time to prepare the game for its full free-to-play release. Still, that's a small price to pay, and we look forward to seeing how the game is received by the public early next month.