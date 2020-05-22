The big picture: The overall impact of subscription fatigue is still subject for debate, but one company went ahead and made a solution for that problem - an aggregator that allows you to combine your streaming services into a "bundle" that can be used via a unified interface.

Cord cutting used to be a refreshing move away from cable packages that sometimes cost as much as all other utilities combined and towards a few streaming and on-demand video services that cover most of your favorite content for a fair price.

However, that equation has gradually changed over time and reached a point where we face a new problem - subscription fatigue. With so many different subscription services and your favorite content fragmented into bits and pieces that are made exclusive to attract subscribers, now you have to pay for several subscriptions at a time and keep track of where you can watch the movies and TV shows that are on your wishlist.

A company called ScreenHits claims it has a solution in the form of a streaming video aggregator. The service can be accessed via an app called ScreenHits TV, which lets you bundle several different streaming services into a single interface that should make the whole process more convenient.

The new service is supposed to offer you a way to search the libraries of free and paid subscription and video-on-demand services, as well as online TV in one place. Examples include Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, The Criterion Channel and Starz - and while you can already enjoy this functionality with Roku or by using Siri or the Search app on Apple TV, the ScreenHits TV app will extend it to Samsung's Smart TVs, Amazon's Fire Stick, as well as Android phones and desktop web browsers.

The starting price is $1.99 per month, and the first 100,000 people who express their interest in the service by the end of the month will receive a free annual subscription of your choice from one of the official partners.

ScreenHits CEO Rose Adkins Hulse didn't go into more details, but noted the idea is to "streamline the viewing experience ... customers can curate their channels and subscriptions, thus only paying for channels they actually want to watch versus contributing monthly to the channels they never watch."