In a nutshell: Razer on Thursday put its new Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop on sale. The mobile workstation, at least according to Razer, is equipped to meet the needs of all types of creators – from audio engineers to visual effects artists.

It starts with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K touch display (60Hz, 1ms response time) that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, you’ll find up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875H, an eight-core chip clocked at 2.3GHz (boost up to 5.1GHz), alongside 32GB (upgradable to 64GB) of RAM and up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card.

Razer said the chassis is crafted from a single block of aluminum that is then anodized with a mercury white finish. Creature comforts include a per-key RGB-lit keyboard, a 1TB SSD, a UHS-III SD card reader, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and USB-C with Thunderbolt 3.

The entire thing measures 0.70 inches x 9.25 inches x 13.98 inches and weighs between 4.7 and 4.9 pounds depending on configuration.

Razer’s new Blade 15 Studio Edition is available from today over on the official Razer store. The base configuration will set you back a whopping $4,299.99 although you can trim a grand right off the top by opting for a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q instead of the Quadro RTX 5000. And if you don’t need a powerful GPU at all, configuring with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti brings the starting price all the way down to $1,599.99.