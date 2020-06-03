Something to look forward to: CES 2021 is still more than six months out and truth be told, nobody knows what the world will look like by then as it relates to Covid-19. Many companies have already canceled in-person events through the first half of 2021 but eh, someone has to be first. Could CES be the first major trade show to resume out of the pandemic? And even if it does happen, what will public perception look like at that time? Will people be as willing to bump shoulders with thousands of strangers like they once were?

It’s business as usual for the Consumer Technology Association. The standards and trade organization announced this week that it is planning to host CES 2021 as an in-person event in Las Vegas early next year.

The CTA said it is working closely with the local community as they develop and implement re-opening plans. In addition to following the recommendations of public health experts, the CTA said it plans to regularly clean and sanitize public spaces during the conference and set up sanitation stations throughout.

The organizer will also widen aisles in many exhibit areas and provide more space between seats during keynotes, limit touch points by adopting cashless systems for purchases and transactions and provide on-site access to health service and medical aid. The CTA said it will also evaluate the use of contactless thermal scans at key venue entry points and will promote best practices for attendees, such as wearing masks and avoiding shaking hands.

CES 2021 is tentatively scheduled to run from January 6 through January 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Images courtesy CES