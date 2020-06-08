Rumor mill: If rumors are to be believed, we’re only a couple of months away from Samsung’s next flagship smartphone reveal. On August 5, the company will unveil both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, according to several reports.

Prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe wrote on Weibo that Samsung’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event would take place on August 5 this year—a date that South Korean publication the Dong-a Ilbo agrees with. As one would expect, the Covid-19 pandemic means this year’s show will be an online-only affair.

In addition to the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung is expected to reveal several other devices at the event, including the Galaxy Fold 2, a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, a Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, and the Galaxy Watch 2, so it could be a long night.

The two Galaxy Note 20 models are said to be similar to the S20 line, but with a few improvements. There’s the usual Note stylus, along with upgraded storage, faster RAM, better biometric security, 45W charging, and an improved version of the S20 Ultra’s 108MP camera. Interestingly, some reports say that the standard Note 20 will forgo the high-refresh rates of the S20 lineup for a power-efficient 60Hz screen. The Note 20 Plus, however, will reportedly use an LTPO (Low Temperature Polysilicon Oxide) panel that supports refresh rates from 1 – 120Hz.

With the global pandemic and job uncertainty causing record slumps in smartphone sales and production, Samsung is said to be releasing the larger Note 20 phone with a price tag matching the S20 Plus, rather than the S20 Ultra. Additionally, the Fold 2 is predicted to be cheaper than its predecessor.

Expect to hear more about the Galaxy Unpacked event and the devices on show as August draws closer.

Image credit: Karlis Dambrans