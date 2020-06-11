Forward-looking: Volkswagen's all-electric ID.3 hatchback was first unveiled back in September of 2019 as an affordable, mass-market alternative to luxury EVs like the Tesla Model S or X. Now, the ID.3 finally has a release window: European deliveries begin in September, with orders for early adopters starting on June 17.

Those who have already placed a deposit for their ID.3 will be given two delivery options. The first is the September delivery time frame mentioned before, which comes bundled with access to the exclusive "ID.3 1st Mover Club." The Club offers "various customer benefits," including a direct line to Volkswagen for questions, comments, or concerns.

There is a trade-off, though: the "App Connect" function and heads-up-display "distance feature" will both be missing initially, with Volkswagen planning to add them in a later software update. If you're an early adopter with a "little more patience," you can opt for the second delivery option, which is a later Q4 2020 delivery date. You won't get access to the 1st Mover Club this way, but your vehicle will ship with its full feature set intact.

Volkswagen will eventually offer multiple range and motor options for the ID.3, but this "limited-edition launch" will be more basic. Carrying the "1st" moniker, all early ID.3s will ship with a 58 kWh battery and a 150kW electric motor capable of delivering up to "310 newton [meters]" of torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmh (about 37.3 mph) in 3.4 seconds and will drive roughly 260 miles on a single charge.

The ID.3 1st will come in three different models on launch, but none of the differences affect the vehicle's performance. The first version will come in at under €40,000 (about $45,000) and includes heated seats, a heated steering wheel, fast 100kW charging, and other basic features.

The more expensive ID.3 1st Plus is set to cost below €46,000 (around $52,000) with a few upgrades, including a rearview camera system and, extra USB-C connectors on the interior, and a keyless start and lock system.

The final model is the ID.3 1st Max, coming in at under €50,000 ($57,000). It includes a host of extra features, including driver assistance functions, two additional speakers, a panorama roof, 20-inch alloy wheels, an augmented reality heads-up display, and massaging seats.

If you decide to lease your ID.3 1st and elect to take early September delivery (thus joining the Mover Club), Volkswagen will reward you by waiving your first three months of interest rates.