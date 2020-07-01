Something to look forward to: As the launch of the next generation of consoles rapidly approaches, game companies continue to remain relevant in the wake of canceled in-person events with online offerings to show off their goods. Blizzard, Ubisoft, and Stadia all have digital events scheduled this month as part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

Although not yet listed on the Summer Game Fest website, Xbox announced it is holding a one-week "Summer Games Fest Demo Event" starting July 21. The expo will feature 75-100 Xbox One game previews. About 60 of those will have playable demos.

These are not the typical demos you may find shortly before a game's launch. According to Microsoft, they are more like what you would see at a game convention. In other words, playable alpha builds, likely containing many bugs. Still, it's always fun to see early footage of upcoming titles, and , despite any flaws, playing them should be a unique experience for those who have never attended a gaming convention like E3.

Xbox is proud to reveal that our Summer Games Fest Demo Event will be live on Xbox One from July 21 to July 27. Details here: https://t.co/RoTcx957jo — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 1, 2020

Xbox said it would release a full list of games that will be making an appearance as the event draws near. However, it did mention a few titles that will be on display, including Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Welcome to Elk. You can read more about these games in Microsoft's announcement.

The demos will be found on the Xbox One's dashboard starting on July 21. Those interested in trying them out should do so before the event ends on July 27 when the demos come down. However, Xbox did say that some of them may show up again later on the Xbox One Demo channel.