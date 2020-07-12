Microsoft Power BI is a powerful Business Intelligence (BI) tool that lets people with a limited technical background perform complex analysis in just a few clicks. Big data is how you can empower your team to discover insights hidden in your data.

The Complete Big Data & Power BI Bundle will train you in sorting, analyzing and visualizing your business data with 30 hours of hands-on instruction on Power BI, Power Query, Excel, and Access.

Normally retailing for over $400, this big data training bundle is currently available for $39.99, that is 91% off the regular price. The bundle includes the following major areas of instruction:

Power BI Training: This course will start by looking at Power Query, and how to use this tool to organize and clean our data. If you’ve used Power Query in Excel, then you’ll find it simple moving to Power BI. You will then move on to Data Models, DAX, charts, graphs, and more.

Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel: This suite of Excel functions allows you to manipulate, analyze, and evaluate millions of rows of data from Excel or other databases.

Advanced Excel 2019: Gain an in-depth understanding of more advanced Excel features that delve into high-level consolidation, analysis, and reporting of financial information.

Access 2019 for Beginners: Microsoft Access remains a fantastic tool for when your data outgrows spreadsheets. Unlike many other database tools, it’s far more user-friendly and ideal if you’re not a developer.

Advanced Access 2019: You will look at using ODBC and SQL Server and will learn about Macros and VBA in Access, splitting databases, and advanced form creation.

With this bundle you'll gain a solid understanding of the essential tools for analyzing your business data and creating beautiful dashboards your entire organization can take advantage of. Grab the bundle right now for $39.99.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.