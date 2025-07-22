Roundup: Nvidia's RTX Remix modding suite exited beta in March, granting modders full access to tools that enhance classic PC games with full ray tracing, also known as path tracing. An ongoing contest has encouraged modders to create significant visual overhauls for several titles. Here are a few of the finalists.

Nvidia's $50,000 RTX Remix mod contest ends early next month, and around two dozen projects have taken up the challenge to demonstrate how the company's ray tracing SDK can fundamentally alter games released over 20 years ago. While most of the mods are still in development, many are already available to try, and some are fully playable.

RTX Remix is a modding toolkit that adds path tracing to games developed for DirectX 8 and DirectX 9. The technology introduces fully simulated indirect lighting and shadows. Although path tracing is typically associated with modern, high-end releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2, it arguably has a more dramatic effect on older games with simpler geometry.

However, implementing path tracing is not as simple as flipping a switch. Because the technique requires material data, modders must rework textures to ensure accurate lighting and reflections. This creates both a challenge and an opportunity: enhancing visuals while staying true to each game's original art direction.

For example, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was one of the first Source Engine titles modders began tinkering with after gaining early access to RTX Remix tools. Work has advanced significantly since then. A recent video update showcases the extensive effort involved in enhancing and rebuilding the game's environments while preserving its original atmosphere.

Meanwhile, a newly released mod for Painkiller is already playable. Modders have hand-placed new lights to take advantage of path tracing, replaced most of the textures with physically based materials, and added numerous visual effects to enhance the classic FPS.

Racing games from the early 2000s have also received special attention.

Both Need for Speed: Underground titles and Colin McRae Rally 3 (above) are getting RTX Remix mods that dramatically alter lighting. Modders have added new models, environments, volumetric lighting, reflective surfaces, and more.

Other games receiving substantial reworks include Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Republic Commando, Black Mesa, I-Ninja, Sonic Adventure, and Portal 2. Nvidia's competition ends on August 5, with a top prize of $20,000.

Nvidia first introduced path tracing in Quake II and Portal, but modders have since overhauled other classics, allowing users with powerful GPUs to see them in a new light.

Examples include Doom, Doom II, the original Quake, Half-Life, Descent, and more. An ambitious fan-made RTX rework of Half-Life 2 is also in progress.