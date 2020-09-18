Become a certified data expert with this Excel and Power BI training, currently 97% off
Know how to build business intelligence dashboards and reportsBy TechSpot Deals
From forecasting sales to analyzing customer behavior, data skills are more valuable than ever. If you want to impress recruiters, the 2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle provides 28 hours of essential tutorials. Right now, you can save hundreds on the training.
The bundle contains 9 courses in total, covering a range of skills from data plotting to visualization. Just as importantly, you come away from each course with a certificate to add to your resume. You would normally pay $1,592 for this training, but the bundle is now only $34.99. Here’s a closer look at the line-up:
- Up & Running with Power BI Desktop: Learn to build professional business reports from scratch (18,197 positive ratings)
- Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables Bootcamp: Set up data and reveal key insights with Pivot Tables (986 positive ratings)
- Master Power BI Dashboards in 70 Minutes: Discover the power of data visualizations (4.7 stars)
- Top 50 Microsoft Excel Formulas in 50 Minutes: Understand how to use formulas through hands-on exercises
- Master Power Query in 120 Minutes: Find out how to import, sort, clean, and transform data in Excel (4.2 stars)
- Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes: Learn how to get answers by querying SQL data (4.1 stars)
- Master Excel Charts in an Hour: Design your own line charts, trendlines, waterfall charts, and more
Complete all courses, and you should be ready for any data challenge. Grab the bundle now for $34.99 to get lifetime access.
