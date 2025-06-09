What just happened? After all the leaks and rumors related to the devices, Microsoft and Asus have finally revealed two new ROG Ally handhelds: the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. The Windows 11-powered devices will allow users to play "all of the games available on Windows," including those from storefronts like Steam and Epic, Game Pass, and Xbox. Microsoft says these titles will be available through an "aggregated gaming library."

There have been reports of the "Project Kennan" Xbox-branded handhelds for some time now, including leaked FCC images in May.

The reveal confirms that both devices feature a 7-inch 1080p IPS screen with 500 nits of brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. They also come with dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, upgradable storage, Wi-Fi 6E (2x2), and Bluetooth 5.4. Both measure 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm.

As for the differences, the less powerful ROG Xbox Ally (the white one) packs the new AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, a 60Wh battery, and 512GB of M.2 2280 SSD storage. It weighs 670 grams, almost the same as the Steam Deck.

The more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X (black) uses AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and a 1TB M.2 2280 SSD. It's slightly heavier than its sibling at 715 grams.

The Xbox Ally uses Hall effect analog triggers, while the Xbox Ally X has impulse triggers for "enhanced control."

Port-wise, both handhelds have two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with support for DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery 3.0, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Xbox Ally X supports Thunderbolt 4 on one of its type-C ports.

Probably the most interesting element of the handhelds is the software. Microsoft says they will boot into the new "Xbox Experience for Handheld" full-screen interface. This will minimize background activity and defer non-essential Windows tasks, helping to boost gaming performance.

From here, you can access all your games from the Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and other major storefronts, including Steam and Epic Games. You can also access your Xbox console library via Xbox Cloud Gaming or Remote Play to an Xbox console. You'll also be able to mod games on both systems.

Microsoft says it is working on a program for identifying Windows titles that have been optimized for handhelds, similar to Valve's Deck Verified program for the Steam Deck.

The new Ally models also come with an Xbox button on the left side of the screen. This launches an Xbox Game Bar overlay, where users can alter settings, chat with friends, fast-switch between titles, and more.

Microsoft said the Xbox Ally handhelds will arrive this holiday season but has yet to reveal the prices. The Xbox Ally X will be a "premium" option, so expect it to cost more than $1,000.