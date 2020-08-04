Editor's take: Olympus on Tuesday announced a new Micro Four Thirds digital camera and super-telephoto lens. Both look impressive in their own right although with Olympus having recently announced the sale of its camera business to JIP, one has to wonder how that'll impact the quality of Olympus-branded optical gear moving forward.

Olympus, the Japanese optics specialist that announced it would be selling its camera business to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) back in June, has introduced a new digital camera and telephoto lens.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is classified as an entry-level Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera packed with features typically found on mid-range shooters. It utilizes a 20.3 megapixel Live MOS sensor alongside a TruePic VIII image processor and has a contrast detection focusing system with 121 focus points.

Olympus’ excellent 5-axis in-body stabilization system is back once again, delivering up to 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. Other meaningful features include the 3.0-inch, 180-degree tilting touch display that can flip down to serve as a selfie screen and a 2.36-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder.

There’s even a hidden pop-up flash for use in a pinch although most will likely take advantage of the hot shoe and attach an external flash for any serious, pre-planned work.

Notably, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is the lightest model in the series, tipping the scales at just 0.85 pounds. Even when paired with Olympus’ 14-42 pancake lens, the setup only weighs 1.05 pounds.

Olympus on Tuesday also announced the M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens, a super-telephoto lens that affords the same splashproof and dustproof protections as the M.Zuiko PRO line. It measures 205.7mm long (just over eight inches) and weighs 1,120 grams (2.47 pounds), which is quite light for a lens with this reach.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV will be available in your choice of silver or black color schemes priced at $699.99 (body only) or $799.99 when paired with the aforementioned M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f3.5-5.6 EZ lens. Pre-orders are now being accepted at retailers such as B&H with a listed shipping date of September 25.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens, meanwhile, launches on September 8 for $1,499.99. You can reserve your copy over on B&H or wherever you prefer to buy your camera gear.