The big picture: Samsung is among the few companies left in the Android tablet space that is capable of bringing viable alternatives to Apple's iPad lineup. This year, the Korean giant is going all in on 5G, so the new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are ready for the hyperconnected future on top of sporting 120Hz screens and powerful internals.

At its latest Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled a slew of new devices, including an updated Galaxy Tab S lineup that is designed for people who want to get productive with these tablets when they're not using them for web browsing and streaming.

Both tablets come with 5G connectivity, and the company says they'll be the first of their kind to reach consumers in the United States. They're powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform, so they achieve this through a separate modem that supports both low-band and mmWave 5G.

There are two screen sizes to choose from - 11 inches and 12.4 inches. It's worth noting that the smaller one is an LTPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600 and the larger one is an OLED display with a resolution of 2,800 by 1,752 and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Otherwise, both panels support a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and should offer a good balance between screen responsiveness and battery life.

The internals and camera configurations are the same, so you can get up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and use the same 8-megapixel front camera for videoconferencing. For those of you who are keen on taking photos with a tablet, the rear camera configuration includes a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet can be the perfect companion device for work, with various improvements across One UI and Samsung DeX. The aspect ratio of 16:10 isn't ideal, but you can now wirelessly connect to a compatible TV to extend your working space. Additionally, Samsung has worked with Microsoft to improve what you can do with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on the S7 and S7+.

As you've come to expect with Samsung tablets, you get an S Pen included with the Tab S7, which now has a latency of just 9 milliseconds, putting it on equal grounds with the Apple Pencil. However, to be truly productive you also need the Book Cover Keyboard, which will be sold separately.

The smaller S7 is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery and the S7+ by a 10,900 mAh one, and it will be interesting to see how long they can last on a charge while using 5G networks. Topping these batteries up will be easy with the 45-watt fast charger.

If you're looking to get your hands on one of Samsung's latest tablets, you'll have to wait until Aug 21. Both are cheaper than the iPad Pro, and come in three colors -- black, silver, and bronze. The Tab S7 will start at $650 while the S7+ will start at $849, and Samsung is throwing in four months of YouTube Premium.