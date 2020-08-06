Bottom line: Two of Bethesda’s biggest franchises are coming to next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Best yet, they’ll be free if you already own them for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Bethesda on Thursday announced that The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal are heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Release dates weren’t revealed for either title so it’s unclear if they’ll be ready to go by the time the consoles launch later this year but rest assured that they are coming and you’ll get them for free if you already own them on existing platforms.

The publisher further noted that it is “working hard to ensure both titles will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch.”

Bethesda didn’t have any additional information to share on its remaining catalog of titles but did confirm that they are committed to offering free upgrades for other titles that eventually find their way to new consoles.

Of course, we could learn more in the coming days as the annual QuakeCon convention kicks off tomorrow and runs through August 9. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 25th annual event will be an entirely online affair comprised of 60 hours of non-stop live content.

Those interested in following along can do so over on Bethesda's Twitch channel.