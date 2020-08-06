Providing everything goes to plan, students should be returning or starting school in a few weeks, which means it’s time to grab some new equipment that will make life easier.

HP has several noteworthy deals going on for this back to school season including laptops, printers and desktops. Going beyond that we've also found discounts to be had in productivity software like Microsoft Office for Students, accessories like backpacks, and why not, a new monitor that can both work and play. Here’s a brief list of some of the best deals around.

Two-in-ones are the most popular segment in a tablet market that’s surged recently, and a top product in this category is the HP Spectre x360—winner of the 2-in-1 category in our Best Laptops 2020 feature.

The latest HP Spectre x360 comes with enough speed and power to handle even the most demanding schoolwork: 10th-gen Intel CPUs, speedy SSDs (including the option of Optane memory), and up to 16GB of RAM. The upgraded trackpad is simply great on this last revision and an astounding battery life means no having to carry a battery back around in your bag.

Elsewhere, there’s a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.1 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also converts into a tablet, which is great for content consumption.

Normally $1,149, the 13-inch Core-i5 model is down to $1,049, and those who prioritize screen and power over battery life and mobility can opt for the 15.6-inch 4K/Core-i7 version, which is down from $1,499 to $1,349.

Students (and parents) looking to save money, you should check out the new HP Envy x360, chosen as the 'best budget' laptop in our Laptops 2020 buying guide. Now, the convertible is even cheaper.

Like the Spectre x360, the Envy’s hinged screen can move 360 degrees and turn the laptop into a tablet. And though it’s a more affordable option, its sturdy metal chassis has an excellent build quality and finish. Connectivity consists of two USB Type-A ports and one USB-C port capable of DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI output, along with a microSD slot and 3.5mm jack. You even get a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter.

There are a few models on offer, including the Ryzen 4500U-powered 15-inch model that’s down to $699 and an Intel Core-i7 alternative with Optane memory for $800.

Both laptops come with $40 off MS Office Home & Student and discounts on McAfee Antivirus subscriptions.

Bags and more accessories

Are you looking to replace your worn-out old bag with something new? The HP Pavilion Tech Backpack has your tech needs covered with a pocket for holding power adapters—just charge your devices via the pass-through cord. There’s also a “TSA-friendly” laptop compartment and an RFID pocket to protect your credit card data from being stolen. It’s currently down to $45.

For something even more stylish, there’s the leather-bound, water-resistant HP Envy Uptown Backpack, which also comes with a cable routing system and RFID pocket. Usually $180, it’s down to $134.99.

Gamers, meanwhile, can pick the Omen X Transceptor Backpack. This spacious bag has plenty of padding to protect a 17-inch laptop, and you can store a mouse, keyboard, and more in their own icon-labeled pockets. With $50 off, you can grab this Omen bag for $150. Additionally, there’s an extra 15% off these bags with select PC purchases, and buying one gives you 15% off select accessories.

While the Omen X 27 240Hz is a high-end gaming monitor, its QHD resolution, high pixel density, and incredible 240Hz refresh rate also makes it a joy to use while doing school-related tasks.

This monitor scored a massive 95 in our review and has the distinction of being our Best 1440p TN winner and Best for Esports pick in our monitor buying guide.

The Omen X also has an input lag of nearly zero and Freesync 2. It's currently down to $590 from $649.99. Buy it with a PC and you get another $15 off the price.

Alternatively... if you want two monitors for extreme productivity (or gaming)?

You could get both of these 25-inch 144Hz Omens for a bundle price of $439. They come with FreeSync, full HD resolution, a 1ms GtG response time, three USB 3.0 ports, and 400 nits max brightness. Just want one? It's down to $229.

There are plenty of options available to those looking for the convenience of a pre-built computer that’s great for work and play, and the Omen Obelisk is a great choice.

The base model comes with a six-core Core i5-9600K CPU sitting in an Intel Z390 board, and an RTX 2060 Super—an excellent card that can squeeze out 68 fps on Metro Exodus at 1440p (high quality). There’s also 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, but we recommend adding a 256GB or 512GB SSD for an extra $40/$80. You even get the 16GB Intel Optane memory upgrade for free right now.

The Obelisk comes in a stylish case with red Omen accents, logo, and interior lighting. It’s currently $200 off at $1,199 (without the SSD), and it can be specced up to an i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Ti.

The Pavilion gaming desktop opts for Ryzen CPUs instead and can be configured with different GPU and SSD options, starting at $839.

For something a bit more studenty, this Envy desktop comes with a 10th-gen Core-i5, a GTX 1650, 1 TB HDD+256 SSD, and 8GB RAM. Plus, it’s bundled with Microsoft Office Home & Student (normally $149), all for $749. Both PCs also come with 20% off McAfee and 15% off audio accessories.

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with HP and the HP Store.