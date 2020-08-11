In a nutshell: If, like me, you were excited to play Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 this year, here's some unwelcome news: the game has been delayed until 2021. Studio Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox didn’t specify when next year the RPG would arrive, saying that it would share more information in the coming months.

A statement posted to the game’s official Twitter account reads: "Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game. Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time."

"This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible."

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

The post also states that “organisational changes” will help the companies achieve their goal of improving the title. Whether this refers to an internal shakeup or relates to something within the game itself is unclear.

Paradox Interactive first revealed the sequel to 2004’s excellent Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines at last year’s GDC. The original launch date of March 2020 was changed to an unspecified date in 2020 because the studio valued “quality over making the Q1 launch window.”

Back in June, Paradox Interactive said that anything written by Chris Avellone that appeared in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 had been removed in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against the long-time games writer and narrative designer. Whether that contributed to the delay is unknown.

There’s also the problem of Cyberpunk 2077, which arrives this November 19. Both are (mostly) first-person, open-world RPGs, and it’s unlikely Paradox wanted Bloodlines 2 to launch anywhere near the most-anticipated game in years.