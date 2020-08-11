In brief: The Halo franchise's grand return, Halo Infinite, was initially set to arrive alongside the Xbox Series X this November. Unfortunately, it seems the game needs a bit more time in the oven: developer 343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite's release date is being shifted to 2021.

343 says this decision has been made to ensure its developers have enough time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets their "vision."

Notably, this delay comes in the wake of widespread fan criticism regarding the design direction of Halo Infinite, its graphical fidelity, and its controversial looter-shooter elements. While we're not saying this criticism is the sole reason for the delay, it was likely a contributing factor.

Covid-19 has also caused problems for Halo Infinite's dev team, of course. 343 didn't elaborate on any of the complications it has faced as a result of the virus' spread, but we assume the shift to working from home has taken a toll on the game's development pace, as it has for most other studios.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly when in 2021 Halo Infinite will be arriving. 343 hasn't provided a specific launch date yet, and it probably won't do so for at least a few more months.

As disappointing as this news is -- something 343 acknowledges -- most long-time Halo fans will likely be pleased to know that the studio is taking its time with Halo Infinite. If there's one thing gamers appreciate, it's a high-quality, stable launch day experience, and that's precisely what 343 is hoping to deliver after this delay.