Editor's take: Opting to discontinue the Note line is a risky proposition. While not a world-beater in terms of sales, it’s no slouch, either. Replacing it with a new and unproven line would be a huge gamble but if Samsung truly believes foldable phones are the future, the Note's second-half flagship slot would certain be an ideal window to try and sell them in.

Samsung’s just-releases Galaxy Note 20 could be the final entry in the long-running series of high-end Android handsets.

According to a recent report from Korean publication The elec, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 (tentative name) will arrive in the first half of next year with a stylus in tow for the first time. The publication claims three models of the handset are under development and that the S Pen will only accompany the most expensive version, codenamed O3.

The elec further said Samsung has already decided on the hardware specifications for the S21, noting that it won’t include a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Bringing the S Pen to the Galaxy S family sets the stage for the possibility that Samsung could discontinue to Note series. Indeed, with foldables currently vying for attention and large-screen smartphones now the norm rather than the exception, it is entirely plausible that Samsung could phase out the Note and make the Galaxy Fold its new second half flagship.

