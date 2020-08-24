Businesses spanning every industry are ready to hire well-trained IT professionals, and few certifications carry as much weight as CompTIA’s. The ultimate goal is to get you one step closer to a career in IT as HR managers use these certifications as hiring criteria during recruitment.

The Complete CompTIA Certification Training Bundle will give the necessary boost to your resume, and it's on sale for a limited time. The full bundle is 97% off for a limited time, available for just $69, a fraction of what you’d usually pay for these courses.

This bundle will get you one step closer to a career in IT with over 200 hours of training prep geared toward getting you ready for CompTIA's most popular certification exams. The bundle includes but is not limited to:

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002: A comprehensive look at troubleshooting everything from networking and operating systems, to mobile devices and security

CompTIA Network+ N10-007: Network+ is an internationally recognized certification, validating an individual’s fundamental IT networking knowledge and skills

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001: Teaches you how to pinpoint network vulnerabilities and prevent hacking by learning penetration testing and vulnerability management

CompTIA Cloud+: Get familiar w/ the new technologies supporting the changing cloud market. Analyze system requirements to successfully execute workload migrations to the cloud

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst): Learn how to respond to cybersecurity threats, reinforce concepts for work roles such as Threat Analyst and Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

CompTIA Core Blockchain: Comprehend the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies & how they're used for a wide variety of applications

Once you're done with these courses you'll be in exceptional shape for prospective IT jobs.

A lifetime subscription for the CompTIA Certification Training Bundle can be yours for just $69. Grab it here now.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.