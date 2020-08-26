What just happened? Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the next first-person shooter in the wildly popular Call of Duty franchise from Raven Software and Treyarch, is due for release on November 13, 2020. On Wednesday, the developers shared a first look at what we can expect later this fall.

The two and a half minute reveal trailer, currently the #14 trending video on YouTube with over 1.43 million views thus far, provides a brief overview of what gamers have to look forward to later this year.

As for the storyline, PC Gamer notes, “Black Ops scholars will notice that Cold War is set in the same decade as portions of Black Ops 2.” Developer Raven, however, implied that Cold War will only be concerned with the events of the first Black Ops. In other words, don’t exact it to cross over into other sequels.

Also worth nothing is that all of the gameplay action in today’s trailer was captured on a PlayStation 5.

What’s more, those who pre-order a digital copy will get open beta early access (a minimum of two days) on the PS4 first. There’s also a worldwide multiplayer review set for September 9, so keep your eyes peeled for that as well.

The seventeenth overall installment in the CoD series is scheduled to arrive on November 13, 2020.

